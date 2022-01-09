 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
COLUMBUS SENIOR CENTER MENU
COLUMBUS SENIOR CENTER

COLUMBUS SENIOR CENTER MENU

Columbia County ADRC meal program deliveries will continue as usual. No congregate meals will be served, but normal congregate participants have options for continuing to receive lunch by contacting the ADRC at 888-742-9233.

Menus

Monday: Meatball in honey mustard sauce, brown rice, broccoli cuts, ice cream cup, peach slices, sliced bread.

Tuesday: Liver and onions, garlic mashed potato, carrots, coconut cream pie, applesauce, dinner roll.

Wednesday: Chili casserole, green beans, sugar cookie, cantaloupe slice, cornbread.

Thursday: Pork steak, mashed potatoes, red cabbage, applesauce cake, apricot halves, dinner roll.

Friday: Chicken, broccoli and, rice casserole, spinach salad with raspberry vinaigrette, butterscotch pudding, fruited gelatin, sliced bread.

