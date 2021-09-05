COLUMBUS SENIOR CENTER MENU

Columbia County ADRC meal program deliveries will continue as usual. No congregate meals will be served, but normal congregate participants have options for continuing to receive lunch by contacting the ADRC at 888-742-9233.
Menus
Monday: Closed, Labor Day.
Tuesday: Orange chicken, baby red potatoes, broccoli cuts, molasses cookie, pineapple tidbits, dinner roll.
Wednesday: Country fried steak, mashed potatoes, baby carrots, applesauce cake, apricot halves, sliced bread.
Thursday: Sweet and sour pork over brown rice, Brussels sprouts, raspberry sherbet, pear slices, dinner roll.
Friday: Crispy fish fillet, cheesy potato bake, tossed salad, honeydew melon, cookie, onion rye bread.