COLUMBUS SENIOR CENTER MENU

Columbia County ADRC meal program deliveries will continue as usual. No congregate meals will be served, but normal congregate participants have options for continuing to receive lunch by contacting the ADRC at 888-742-9233.
Menus
Monday: Macaroni and cheese, baked beans, broccoli, fruit.
Tuesday: Meatloaf, sweet potatoes, mixed vegetables, fruit, whole-wheat bread.
Wednesday: Orange chicken, brown rice, peas and carrots, fruit.
Thursday: Shredded pork, mashed potatoes, red cabbage, fruit, whole-wheat bread.
Friday: Chicken salad on a whole-wheat bun, coleslaw, fresh fruit, cookie.
