COLUMBUS SENIOR CENTER MENU

Columbia County ADRC meal program deliveries will continue as usual. No congregate meals will be served, but normal congregate participants have options for continuing to receive lunch by contacting the ADRC at 888-742-9233.
Menus
Monday: Chopped steak, mashed potatoes, green beans, fruit, whole-wheat bread.
Tuesday: Penne pasta with chicken, stewed tomatoes, fruit, bread stick.
Wednesday: Baked chop suey with pork and veggies, fruit, dessert.
Thursday: Barbecue chicken, twice baked potatoes, peas, fruit, whole-wheat bread.
Friday: Bread fish, baked potato, sour cream, fruit, dinner roll.