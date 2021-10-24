COLUMBUS SENIOR CENTER MENU

Columbia County ADRC meal program deliveries will continue as usual. No congregate meals will be served, but normal congregate participants have options for continuing to receive lunch by contacting the ADRC at 888-742-9233.
Menus
Monday: Honey mustard, meatballs, brown rice, California blend vegetables, sugar cookie, fruited gelatin, sliced bread.
Tuesday: Baked chicken, twice baked-style potato, peas with cheese salad, applesauce cake, peach slices, dinner roll.
Wednesday: Pork steak, white bean salad, Swiss spinach, cantaloupe slice, chocolate pudding, sliced bread.
Thursday: Beef stew, tossed salad, ice cream cup, tropical fruit salad, cheddar biscuit.
Friday: Chopped steak in burgundy mushroom sauce, mashed potatoes, peas and carrots, pumpkin cake, apple slices, sliced bread.