COLUMBUS SENIOR CENTER MENU

In-person congregate dining is now open Monday-Friday. To reserve a meal, call by 11 a.m. the business day prior, 920-763-2124. For information on home delivered meals, call the ADRC of Columbia County at 888-742-9233.
Menus
Monday
Honey mustard meatballs, garlic mashed potato, raw carrots and dip, pineapple tidbits, ice cream cup, sliced bread.
Tuesday
Chili casserole, spinach salad with raspberry vinaigrette, orange, applesauce cake, cornbread.
Wednesday
Glazed ham, sweet potato bake, cole slaw, peach slices, oatmeal/raisin, cookie, sliced bread.
Thursday
People are also reading…
Pepper steak, baby red potatoes, corn, apple slices, coconut cream pie, dinner roll.
Friday
Chicken, broccoli, and rice casserole, three bean salad, fruited gelatin, fudge brownie, sliced bread.