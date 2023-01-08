 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
COLUMBUS SENIOR CENTER

COLUMBUS SENIOR CENTER MENU

  • 0

In-person congregate dining is now open Monday-Friday. To reserve a meal, call by 11 a.m. the business day prior, 920-763-2124. For information on home delivered meals, call the ADRC of Columbia County at 888-742-9233.

Menus

Monday 

Honey mustard meatballs, garlic mashed potato, raw carrots and dip, pineapple tidbits, ice cream cup, sliced bread.

Tuesday 

Chili casserole, spinach salad with raspberry vinaigrette, orange, applesauce cake, cornbread.

Wednesday 

Glazed ham, sweet potato bake, cole slaw, peach slices, oatmeal/raisin, cookie, sliced bread.

Thursday 

People are also reading…

Pepper steak, baby red potatoes, corn, apple slices, coconut cream pie, dinner roll.

Friday 

Chicken, broccoli, and rice casserole, three bean salad, fruited gelatin, fudge brownie, sliced bread.

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Bills' Hamlin in critical condition after collapse on field

Bills' Hamlin in critical condition after collapse on field

Buffalo defensive back Damar Hamlin was in critical condition early Tuesday after the Bills say his heart stopped following a tackle during the Monday Night Football game, which was indefinitely postponed. Hamlin collapsed on the field during the first quarter of the nationally televised game against the Cincinnati Bengals and was given medical treatment for nearly 20 minutes before being taken to a hospital. The Bills said in a statement: “Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest following a hit in our game versus the Bengals. His heartbeat was restored on the field and he was transferred to the UC Medical Center for further testing and treatment. He is currently sedated and listed in critical condition.”

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News