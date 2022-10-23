 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
COLUMBUS SENIOR CENTER

COLUMBUS SENIOR CENTER MENU

In-person congregate dining is now open Monday-Friday. To reserve a meal, call by 11 a.m. the business day prior, 920-763-2124. For information on home delivered meals, call the ADRC of Columbia County at 888-742-9233.

Menus

Monday: Honey mustard meatballs, mashed potatoes, California blend vegetables, apricot halves, ice cream cup, sliced bread.

Tuesday: Chili casserole, peas and carrots, cantaloupe slice, red velvet cake, cornbread.

Wednesday: Baked chicken, twice baked style potato, three bean salad, cookie, pear slices, sliced bread.

Thursday: Glazed ham, baby red potatoes, baby carrots, petite banana, tapioca pudding, dinner roll.

Friday: Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes, green beans, pumpkin cake, fruited gelatin, sliced bread.

