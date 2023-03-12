In-person congregate dining is now open Monday-Friday. To reserve a meal, call by 11 a.m. the business day prior, 920-763-2124. For information on home delivered meals, call the ADRC of Columbia County at 888-742-9233.
Menus
Monday
Mushroom pork cutlet, mashed potatoes, peas and carrots, applesauce, cookie, sliced bread.
Tuesday
Barbecue chicken patty, baked potato, raw carrots with dip, pineapple tidbits, butterscotch pudding, dinner roll.
Wednesday
Honey mustard meatballs, garlic mashed potato, wax beans, cantaloupe slice, spice cake, sliced cake.
Thursday
White chicken chili, broccoli cuts, tropical fruit salad, ice cream cup, dinner roll.
Friday
Corned beef, baby red potatoes, cabbage and carrots, pear slices, key lime pie, sliced bread.