COLUMBUS SENIOR CENTER MENU

Columbia County ADRC meal program deliveries will continue as usual. No congregate meals will be served, but normal congregate participants have options for continuing to receive lunch by contacting the ADRC at 888-742-9233.
Menus
Monday: Lasagna casserole, green salad, fruit, garlic breadstick.
Tuesday: Pork chop, mashed potatoes, green beans, cinnamon apples, whole-wheat bread.
Wednesday: Chili with beans and tomatoes, fruit, cornbread.
Thursday: Chicken patty on a whole-wheat bun, glazed carrots, fresh fruit.
Friday: Tuna noodle casserole, peas, fruit, whole-wheat bread.
