In-person congregate dining is now open Monday-Friday. To reserve a meal, call by 11 a.m. the business day prior, 920-763-2124. For information on home delivered meals, call the ADRC of Columbia County at 888-742-9233.
Menus
Monday
Honey mustard meatballs, baby red potatoes, mixed vegetables, fruit cocktail, Alexander torte, sliced bread.
Tuesday
Baked spaghetti, Italian blend vegetables, fruited gelatin, cinnamon roll, French bread.
Wednesday
Breaded fish fillet, garlic mashed potatoes, three bean salad, cantaloupe slice, chocolate sundae cup, sliced bread.
Thursday
Sweet and sour pork over brown rice, broccoli cuts, oatmeal/raisin cookie, pineapple tidbits, dinner roll.
Friday
Spinach lasagna, Brussels sprouts, honeydew melon, key lime pie, French bread.