 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
COLUMBUS SENIOR CENTER MENU
0 Comments
COLUMBUS SENIOR CENTER

COLUMBUS SENIOR CENTER MENU

  • 0

Columbia County ADRC meal program deliveries will continue as usual. No congregate meals will be served, but normal congregate participants have options for continuing to receive lunch by contacting the ADRC at 888-742-9233.

Menus

Monday: Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes, green beans, chocolate cloud torte, tropical fruit salad, sliced bread.

Tuesday: Escalloped potatoes and ham casserole, tossed salad, ice cream cup, applesauce, dinner roll.

Wednesday: Roast turkey, mashed potatoes, escalloped corn, pumpkin pie, cranberry gelatin, sliced bread.

Thursday: Closed to observe the Thanksgiving holiday.

Friday: Closed to observe the Thanksgiving holiday.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News