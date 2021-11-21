COLUMBUS SENIOR CENTER MENU

Columbia County ADRC meal program deliveries will continue as usual. No congregate meals will be served, but normal congregate participants have options for continuing to receive lunch by contacting the ADRC at 888-742-9233.
Menus
Monday: Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes, green beans, chocolate cloud torte, tropical fruit salad, sliced bread.
Tuesday: Escalloped potatoes and ham casserole, tossed salad, ice cream cup, applesauce, dinner roll.
Wednesday: Roast turkey, mashed potatoes, escalloped corn, pumpkin pie, cranberry gelatin, sliced bread.
Thursday: Closed to observe the Thanksgiving holiday.
Friday: Closed to observe the Thanksgiving holiday.