COLUMBUS SENIOR CENTER MENU

Columbia County ADRC meal program deliveries will continue as usual. No congregate meals will be served, but normal congregate participants have options for continuing to receive lunch by contacting the ADRC at 888-742-9233.
Menus
Monday: Hawaiian meatballs, brown rice, Chinese ramen salad, tropical fruit salad, sugar cookie, sliced bread.
Tuesday: Mushroom pork cutlet, mashed potatoes, mixed vegetables, banana cake, apricot halves, dinner roll.
Wednesday: Chicken, broccoli and rice casserole, spinach salad with raspberry vinaigrette, honeydew melon, blonde brownie, sliced bread.
Thursday: Breaded fish fillet, German potato salad, broccoli cuts, pear slices, butterscotch pudding, onion rye roll.
Friday: Smoked sausage, baked beans, peas with pearl onions, cantaloupe slice, peanut butter cookie, sliced bread.