COLUMBUS SENIOR CENTER MENU

Columbia County ADRC meal program deliveries will continue as usual. No congregate meals will be served, but normal congregate participants have options for continuing to receive lunch by contacting the ADRC at 888-742-9233.
Menus
Monday: Chicken ala king, mixed vegetables, fresh fruit, biscuit.
Tuesday: Ham and bean soup, crackers, buttered corn, fruit, whole-wheat bread.
Wednesday: Roast turkey, mashed potatoes, green beans, dinner roll, pumpkin cake.
Thursday: Closed for Thanksgiving.
Friday: Closed for Thanksgiving.
