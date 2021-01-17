COLUMBUS SENIOR CENTER MENU

Columbia County ADRC meal program deliveries will continue as usual. No congregate meals will be served, but normal congregate participants have options for continuing to receive lunch by contacting the ADRC at 888-742-9233.
Menus
Monday: Barbecue chicken, peas and carrots, brown rice, fruit, whole-wheat bread.
Tuesday: Ham and bean soup, crackers, green salad, fruit, dinner roll.
Wednesday: Roast turkey, mashed potatoes, carrots, fruit, whole-wheat bread.
Thursday: Baked chop suey, vegetables, brown rice, fruit, pudding.
Friday: Breaded fish, baked potato, sour cream, fruit, dinner roll.