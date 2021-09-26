COLUMBUS SENIOR CENTER MENU

Columbia County ADRC meal program deliveries will continue as usual. No congregate meals will be served, but normal congregate participants have options for continuing to receive lunch by contacting the ADRC at 888-742-9233.
Menus
Monday: Chicken tetrazzini casserole, spinach salad with raspberry vinaigrette, cantaloupe slice, cinnamon roll, sliced bread.
Tuesday: Pot roast, baby red potatoes, baby carrots, pumpkin cake, peach slices, dinner roll.
Wednesday: Baked chicken, garlic-mashed potato, copper penny salad, tapioca pudding, applesauce, sliced bread.
Thursday: Barbecue pork cutlet, white bean salad, California blend vegetables, orange sherbet, petite banana, dinner roll.
Friday: Chicken breast, mashed potatoes, green beans, sundae cup, pineapple tidbits, sliced bread.