COLUMBUS SENIOR CENTER MENU
COLUMBUS SENIOR CENTER

COLUMBUS SENIOR CENTER MENU

Columbia County ADRC meal program deliveries will continue as usual. No congregate meals will be served, but normal congregate participants have options for continuing to receive lunch by contacting the ADRC at 888-742-9233.

Menus

Monday: Stuffed chicken with Kiev and broccoli, buttered corn, fruit, whole wheat bread.

Tuesday: Swedish meatballs over noodles, peas, fresh fruit.

Wednesday: Turkey, mashed potatoes, green beans, pumpkin bar, dinner roll.

Thursday: Baked chicken, baby red potatoes, carrots, fruit, whole wheat bread.

Friday: Egg salad on a whole wheat bun, three bean salad, fresh fruit.

