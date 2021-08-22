 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
COLUMBUS SENIOR CENTER MENU
0 Comments
COLUMBUS SENIOR CENTER

COLUMBUS SENIOR CENTER MENU

  • 0

Columbia County ADRC meal program deliveries will continue as usual. No congregate meals will be served, but normal congregate participants have options for continuing to receive lunch by contacting the ADRC at 888-742-9233.

Menus

Monday: Swedish meatballs, mashed potatoes, mixed vegetables, tropical fruit salad, poppy seed torte, sliced bread.

Tuesday: Meatloaf, red beans & rice, corn, cantaloupe slice, ice cream cup, dinner roll.

Wednesday: Escalloped potatoes and ham casserole, tossed salad, peanut butter cookie, apple slices, sliced bread.

Thursday: Country fried steak, mashed potatoes, green beans, watermelon slice, cookie, dinner roll.

Friday: Chicken tetrazzini, casserole, broccoli cuts, Alexander torte, pineapple tidbits, sliced bread.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Go away with ... Carra Patterson
Travel

Go away with ... Carra Patterson

“I saw Tom Hanks’ ‘Turner & Hooch’ as a child and I loved it,” said Carra Patterson, who is one of the stars of the Disney+ series of the same name. “When I got the chance to audition for the series, I immediately watched it again. It’s such a classic film that stands the test of time. Our series brings a new chapter to the iconic film. The writers and creative team worked hard to keep all the elements that made the movie so great – the unbreakable bond between Scott and Hooch, the “Die Hard”-like action scenes, the comedy and even some romance. The main difference is that our show picks up in 2021. But we’re so excited to have Reginald VelJohnson reprise his role as Mayor David Sutton. Hopefully, audiences love this show just as much as they did the original film.” Based out of Harlem, Patterson stays in touch with her fans on Instagram and Twitter (her username is @carrapatterson).

3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $35,000

3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $35,000

Beautiful 3 Bedroom house 1200 sq/ft situated in City of Madison . This Beautiful Manufactured home was built in 1994 HUD certified, located 1…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News