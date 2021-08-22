COLUMBUS SENIOR CENTER MENU

Columbia County ADRC meal program deliveries will continue as usual. No congregate meals will be served, but normal congregate participants have options for continuing to receive lunch by contacting the ADRC at 888-742-9233.
Menus
Monday: Swedish meatballs, mashed potatoes, mixed vegetables, tropical fruit salad, poppy seed torte, sliced bread.
Tuesday: Meatloaf, red beans & rice, corn, cantaloupe slice, ice cream cup, dinner roll.
Wednesday: Escalloped potatoes and ham casserole, tossed salad, peanut butter cookie, apple slices, sliced bread.
Thursday: Country fried steak, mashed potatoes, green beans, watermelon slice, cookie, dinner roll.
Friday: Chicken tetrazzini, casserole, broccoli cuts, Alexander torte, pineapple tidbits, sliced bread.