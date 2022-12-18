COLUMBUS SENIOR CENTER MENU

In-person congregate dining is now open Monday-Friday. To reserve a meal, call by 11 a.m. the business day prior, 920-763-2124. For information on home delivered meals, call the ADRC of Columbia County at 888-742-9233.
Menus
Monday: Burgundy/mushroom chopped steak, mashed potatoes, baby carrots, peach slices, blonde brownie, sliced bread.
Tuesday: Sweet and sour chicken patty, white bean salad, broccoli cuts, apple slices, sugar cookie, dinner roll.
Wednesday: Mushroom pork cutlet, mashed potatoes, mixed vegetables, applesauce cake, apricot halves, sliced bread.
Thursday: Meatloaf, baked potato, corn, fudge brownie, pear slices, dinner roll.
Friday: Closed, Christmas Eve.