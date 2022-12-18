 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
COLUMBUS SENIOR CENTER

COLUMBUS SENIOR CENTER MENU

In-person congregate dining is now open Monday-Friday. To reserve a meal, call by 11 a.m. the business day prior, 920-763-2124. For information on home delivered meals, call the ADRC of Columbia County at 888-742-9233.

Monday: Burgundy/mushroom chopped steak, mashed potatoes, baby carrots, peach slices, blonde brownie, sliced bread.

Tuesday: Sweet and sour chicken patty, white bean salad, broccoli cuts, apple slices, sugar cookie, dinner roll.

Wednesday: Mushroom pork cutlet, mashed potatoes, mixed vegetables, applesauce cake, apricot halves, sliced bread.

Thursday: Meatloaf, baked potato, corn, fudge brownie, pear slices, dinner roll.

Friday: Closed, Christmas Eve.

