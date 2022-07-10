 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
COLUMBUS SENIOR CENTER

COLUMBUS SENIOR CENTER MENU

Columbia County ADRC meal program deliveries will continue as usual. No congregate meals will be served, but normal congregate participants have options for continuing to receive lunch by contacting the ADRC at 888-742-9233.

Monday: Ham roll, sweet potato bake, cole slaw, butterscotch pudding, applesauce, sliced bread.

Tuesday: Swedish meatballs, mashed potatoes, California blend vegetables, mandarin orange gelatin, fudge brownie, dinner roll.

Wednesday: Beef stew, spinach salad with raspberry vinaigrette, cantaloupe slice, applesauce cake, cheddar biscuit.

Thursday: Beef tips with mushroom over brown rice, broccoli cuts, apple slices, cookie, dinner roll.

Friday: Bratwurst on a bun, baked beans, wax beans, orange, white brownie.

