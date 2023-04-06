In-person congregate dining is now open Monday-Friday. To reserve a meal, call by 11 a.m. the business day prior, 920-763-2124. For information on home delivered meals, call the ADRC of Columbia County at 888-742-9233.
Menus
Monday: Glazed ham, sweet potato bake, broccoli cuts, apple slices, sugar cookie, sliced bread.
Tuesday: Barbecue pork cutlet, red beans and rice, corn, cantaloupe slice, chocolate/raspberry torte, dinner roll.
Wednesday: Liver and onions, garlic mashed potatoes, peas with pearl onions, peach slices, chocolate pudding, sliced bread.
Thursday: Chicken tetrazzini casserole, tossed salad, applesauce, ice cream, dinner roll.
Friday: Bratwurst on a bun, German potato salad, winter blend vegetables, pineapple tidbits, applesauce cake.