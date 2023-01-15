 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
COLUMBUS SENIOR CENTER

COLUMBUS SENIOR CENTER MENU

In-person congregate dining is now open Monday-Friday. To reserve a meal, call by 11 a.m. the business day prior, 920-763-2124. For information on home delivered meals, call the ADRC of Columbia County at 888-742-9233.

Monday 

Pork loin, mashed potatoes, baby carrots, applesauce, carrot cake, sliced bread.

Tuesday 

Meatloaf, baked potato, peas and carrots, pear slices, chocolate pudding, dinner roll.

Wednesday 

Baked chicken, twice baked-style potato, pickled beet salad, tropical fruit salad, ice cream cup, sliced bread.

Thursday 

Breaded fish fillet, German potato salad, broccoli cuts, petite banana, sugar cookie, onion rye bread.

Friday 

Barbecue meatballs, red beans and rice, health slaw, pineapple tidbits, spice cake, sliced bread.

