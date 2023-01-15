COLUMBUS SENIOR CENTER MENU

In-person congregate dining is now open Monday-Friday. To reserve a meal, call by 11 a.m. the business day prior, 920-763-2124. For information on home delivered meals, call the ADRC of Columbia County at 888-742-9233.
Menus
Monday
Pork loin, mashed potatoes, baby carrots, applesauce, carrot cake, sliced bread.
Tuesday
Meatloaf, baked potato, peas and carrots, pear slices, chocolate pudding, dinner roll.
Wednesday
Baked chicken, twice baked-style potato, pickled beet salad, tropical fruit salad, ice cream cup, sliced bread.
Thursday
Breaded fish fillet, German potato salad, broccoli cuts, petite banana, sugar cookie, onion rye bread.
Friday
Barbecue meatballs, red beans and rice, health slaw, pineapple tidbits, spice cake, sliced bread.