In-person congregate dining is now open Monday-Friday. To reserve a meal, call by 11 a.m. the business day prior, 920-763-2124. For information on home delivered meals, call the ADRC of Columbia County at 888-742-9233.
Menus
Monday
Beef stroganoff casserole, tossed salad, tropical fruit salad, molasses cookie, sliced bread.
Tuesday
Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes, Swiss spinach, peach slices, sweetheart cake, dinner roll.
Wednesday
Baked chicken, garlic mashed potato, copper penny salad, applesauce, sugar cookie, sliced bread.
Thursday
Mushroom pork cutlet, mashed potatoes, peas and carrots, orange, applesauce cake, dinner roll.
Friday
Ham roll, calico bean casserole, cole slaw, apricot halves, butterscotch pudding, sliced bread.