COLUMBUS SENIOR CENTER MENU

Columbia County ADRC meal program deliveries will continue as usual. No congregate meals will be served, but normal congregate participants have options for continuing to receive lunch by contacting the ADRC at 888-742-9233.
Menus
Monday: Swiss steak, mashed potatoes, baby carrots, raspberry sherbet, pear slices, sliced bread.
Tuesday: Escalloped potatoes and ham casserole, tossed salad, cantaloupe slice, Butterfinger torte, dinner roll.
Wednesday: Chicken Marsala, white bean salad, mixed vegetables, chocolate pudding, orange, sliced bread.
Thursday: Lasagna casserole, broccoli cuts, cinnamon roll, petite banana, French bread.
Friday: Roast pork loin, mashed potatoes, wax beans, applesauce, peanut butter cookie, sliced bread.