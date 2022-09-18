 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
COLUMBUS SENIOR CENTER

COLUMBUS SENIOR CENTER MENU

  • 0

Columbia County ADRC meal program deliveries will continue as usual. No congregate meals will be served, but normal congregate participants have options for continuing to receive lunch by contacting the ADRC at 888-742-9233.

Menus

Monday: Swiss steak, mashed potatoes, baby carrots, raspberry sherbet, pear slices, sliced bread.

Tuesday: Escalloped potatoes and ham casserole, tossed salad, cantaloupe slice, Butterfinger torte, dinner roll.

Wednesday: Chicken Marsala, white bean salad, mixed vegetables, chocolate pudding, orange, sliced bread.

Thursday: Lasagna casserole, broccoli cuts, cinnamon roll, petite banana, French bread.

Friday: Roast pork loin, mashed potatoes, wax beans, applesauce, peanut butter cookie, sliced bread.

0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Portage native’s acting career takes wing in Vegas

Portage native’s acting career takes wing in Vegas

From a three-sport student athlete in Columbia County to a leading man in Bat Out of Hell, Mitch Gray says his career has taken him to new heights.

The Portage graduate currently calls Las Vegas home, where he’s starring as “Hoffman” in “Bat Out of Hell,” as well as sharing the lead role of “Strat” in two out of eight shows per week.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News