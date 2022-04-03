 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
COLUMBUS SENIOR CENTER

COLUMBUS SENIOR CENTER MENU

  • 0

Columbia County ADRC meal program deliveries will continue as usual. No congregate meals will be served, but normal congregate participants have options for continuing to receive lunch by contacting the ADRC at 888-742-9233.

Menus

Monday: Swiss steak, mashed potatoes, peas and carrots, butterscotch pudding, apricots, sliced bread.

Tuesday: Chili casserole, corn, cantaloupe slice, applesauce cake, cornbread.

Wednesday: Teriyaki chicken, brown rice, broccoli cuts, sugar cookie, pineapple tidbits, sliced bread.

Thursday: Mushroom pork, mashed potatoes, carrots, birthday cake, fruited gelatin, dinner roll.

Friday: Vegetarian lasagna, Italian blend vegetable, orange sherbet, petite banana, French bread.

0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Two people shot in Wisconsin Dells, police say

Two people shot in Wisconsin Dells, police say

Two people are in stable condition after being shot in Wisconsin Dells in the morning of March 30 after being transported to St. Clare Hospital in Baraboo. The Wisconsin Dells Police Department is investigating the situation with assistance from other law enforcement agencies.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News