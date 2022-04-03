COLUMBUS SENIOR CENTER MENU

Columbia County ADRC meal program deliveries will continue as usual. No congregate meals will be served, but normal congregate participants have options for continuing to receive lunch by contacting the ADRC at 888-742-9233.
Menus
Monday: Swiss steak, mashed potatoes, peas and carrots, butterscotch pudding, apricots, sliced bread.
Tuesday: Chili casserole, corn, cantaloupe slice, applesauce cake, cornbread.
Wednesday: Teriyaki chicken, brown rice, broccoli cuts, sugar cookie, pineapple tidbits, sliced bread.
Thursday: Mushroom pork, mashed potatoes, carrots, birthday cake, fruited gelatin, dinner roll.
Friday: Vegetarian lasagna, Italian blend vegetable, orange sherbet, petite banana, French bread.