COLUMBUS SENIOR CENTER MENU
COLUMBUS SENIOR CENTER

COLUMBUS SENIOR CENTER MENU

Columbia County ADRC meal program deliveries will continue as usual. No congregate meals will be served, but normal congregate participants have options for continuing to receive lunch by contacting the ADRC at 888-742-9233.

Menus

Monday: Smoked sausage, baked potato, Swiss spinach, pumpkin cake, pineapple tidbits, sliced bread.

Tuesday: Baked chicken, twice baked style potato, German cole slaw, tapioca pudding, apricot halves, dinner roll.

Wednesday: Beef stew, winter blend vegetables, Butterfinger torte, petite banana, sliced bread.

Thursday: Meatloaf, white bean salad, tossed salad, cinnamon roll, applesauce, dinner roll.

Friday: Chicken cacciatore, baby red potatoes, Italian blend vegetables, oatmeal raisin, cookie, watermelon slice, sliced bread.

