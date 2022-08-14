 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
COLUMBUS SENIOR CENTER

COLUMBUS SENIOR CENTER MENU

Columbia County ADRC meal program deliveries will continue as usual. No congregate meals will be served, but normal congregate participants have options for continuing to receive lunch by contacting the ADRC at 888-742-9233.

Menus

Monday: Roast pork loin, mashed potatoes, carrots, applesauce cake, peach slices, sliced bread.

Tuesday: Meatloaf, baby red potatoes, tossed salad, chocolate pudding, apple slices, dinner roll.

Wednesday: Baked chicken, twice bake style potato, copper penny salad, cookie, orange, sliced bread.

Thursday: Beef tips, baked potato, corn, fudge brownie, pear slices, dinner roll.

Friday: Barbecue meatballs, red beans and rice, broccoli cuts, petite banana, cinnamon roll, sliced bread.

