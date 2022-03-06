 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
COLUMBUS SENIOR CENTER

COLUMBUS SENIOR CENTER MENU

Columbia County ADRC meal program deliveries will continue as usual. No congregate meals will be served, but normal congregate participants have options for continuing to receive lunch by contacting the ADRC at 888-742-9233.

Menus

Monday: Roast pork loin, mashed potatoes, baby carrots, ice cream cup, applesauce, sliced bread.

Tuesday: Beef stroganoff casserole, broccoli cuts, chocolate raspberry torte, peach slices, dinner roll.

Wednesday: Liver and onions, garlic mashed potatoes, corn, tapioca pudding, fruited gelatin, sliced bread.

Thursday: Bratwurst on a bun, baked beans, health slaw, chocolate chip cookie, petite banana.

Friday: Macaroni & cheese, tossed salad, green beans, cantaloupe slice, fudge brownie, sliced bread.

