COLUMBUS SENIOR CENTER MENU

Columbia County ADRC meal program deliveries will continue as usual. No congregate meals will be served, but normal congregate participants have options for continuing to receive lunch by contacting the ADRC at 888-742-9233.
Menus
Monday: Ham roll, sweet potato bake, cole slaw, orange sherbet, fruit cocktail, sliced bread.
Tuesday: Country fried steak, mashed potatoes, Swiss spinach, cinnamon roll, peach slices, dinner roll.
Wednesday: Barbecue meatballs, red beans and rice, winter blend vegetables, vanilla pudding, cantaloupe slice, sliced bread.
Thursday: Orange chicken, baby red potatoes, tossed salad, snickerdoodle, pineapple tidbits, dinner roll.
Friday: Salmon loaf, baked potato, peas and pearl onions, spice cake, tropical fruit salad, sliced bread.