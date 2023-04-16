In-person congregate dining is now open Monday-Friday. To reserve a meal, call by 11 a.m. the business day prior, 920-763-2124. For information on home delivered meals, call the ADRC of Columbia County at 888-742-9233.
Menus
Monday: Beef stroganoff, spinach salad with raspberry vinaigrette, honeydew melon, cookie, sliced bread.
Tuesday: Cranberry with kraut meatballs, baked potato, peas and carrots, pear slices, tapioca pudding, dinner roll.
Wednesday: Roast pork loin, mashed potatoes, red cabbage, apple slices, chocolate cloud torte, sliced bread.
Thursday: Chicken teriyaki patty, baby red potatoes, three bean salad, tropical fruit salad, cinnamon roll, dinner roll.
Friday: Beef stew, corn, cantaloupe slice, cookie, cheddar biscuit.