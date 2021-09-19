 Skip to main content
COLUMBUS SENIOR CENTER MENU
Columbia County ADRC meal program deliveries will continue as usual. No congregate meals will be served, but normal congregate participants have options for continuing to receive lunch by contacting the ADRC at 888-742-9233.

Monday: Roast pork loin, mashed potatoes, carrots, pineapple tidbits, fudge brownie, sliced bread.

Tuesday: Pepper steak, baby red potatoes, tossed salad, coconut cream pie, honeydew melon, dinner roll.

Wednesday: Swedish meatballs, mashed potatoes, peas with pearl onions, chocolate pudding, tropical fruit salad, sliced bread.

Thursday: Chicken teriyaki, brown rice, health slaw, apple slices, cookie, dinner roll.

Friday: Beef frank on a whole-wheat bun, calico bean casserole, broccoli cuts, frosted cake, fruited gelatin.

