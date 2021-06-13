COLUMBUS SENIOR CENTER MENU

Columbia County ADRC meal program deliveries will continue as usual. No congregate meals will be served, but normal congregate participants have options for continuing to receive lunch by contacting the ADRC at 888-742-9233.
Menus
Monday: Chicken, broccoli and rice casserole, Brussels sprouts, sugar cookie, pineapple tidbits, sliced bread.
Tuesday: Roast beef, mashed potatoes, peas and carrots, spice cake, applesauce, dinner roll.
Wednesday: Smoked sausage, calico bean casserole, California blend vegetables, chocolate sundae cup, peach slices, sliced bread.
Thursday: Beef stroganoff, corn, tapioca pudding, cantaloupe slice, dinner roll.
Friday: Baked chicken, garlic mashed potatoes, spinach salad with raspberry vinaigrette, molasses cookie, apple slices, sliced bread.