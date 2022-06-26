 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
COLUMBUS SENIOR CENTER

COLUMBUS SENIOR CENTER MENU

Columbia County ADRC meal program deliveries will continue as usual. No congregate meals will be served, but normal congregate participants have options for continuing to receive lunch by contacting the ADRC at 888-742-9233.

Menus

Monday: Chicken breast, mashed potatoes, baby carrots, fruited gelatin, cookie, sliced bread.

Tuesday: Cranberry and kraut meatballs, baked potato, corn, key lime pie, orange, dinner roll.

Wednesday: Smoked sausage, calico bean casserole, German cole slaw, butterscotch pudding, honeydew melon, sliced bread.

Thursday: Hamburger on a bun, German potato salad, peas and carrots, fudge brownie, petite banana.

Friday: Country fried steak, mashed potatoes, green beans, apple slices, raspberry sherbet, sliced bread.

