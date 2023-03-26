In-person congregate dining is now open Monday-Friday. To reserve a meal, call by 11 a.m. the business day prior, 920-763-2124. For information on home delivered meals, call the ADRC of Columbia County at 888-742-9233.
Menus
Monday
Chicken Marsala patty, calico bean casserole, broccoli cuts, pear slices, chocolate pudding, sliced bread.
Tuesday
Meatloaf, garlic mashed potato, baby carrots, fruit cocktail, Alexander torte, dinner roll.
Wednesday
Hawaiian meatballs, white bean salad, California blend vegetables, apricot halves, cookie, sliced bread.
Thursday
Burgundy mushroom chopped steak, mashed potatoes, peas and carrots, peach slices, chocolate sundae cup, dinner roll.
Friday
Breaded fish fillet, German potato salad, cole slaw, petite banana, fudge brownie, sliced bread.