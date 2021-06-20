 Skip to main content
COLUMBUS SENIOR CENTER MENU
COLUMBUS SENIOR CENTER MENU

Columbia County ADRC meal program deliveries will continue as usual. No congregate meals will be served, but normal congregate participants have options for continuing to receive lunch by contacting the ADRC at 888-742-9233.

Monday: Mushroom pork cutlet, mashed potatoes, red cabbage, applesauce cake, pear slices, sliced bread.

Tuesday: Pepper steak, baby red potatoes, mixed vegetables, orange sherbet, pineapple tidbits, dinner roll.

Wednesday: Swedish meatballs, mashed potatoes, sliced carrots, Alexander torte, honeydew melon, sliced bread.

Thursday: Orange chicken, baked potato, tossed salad, fudge brownie, petite banana, dinner roll.

Friday: Meatloaf, red beans and rice, cole slaw, cinnamon roll, applesauce, sliced bread.

