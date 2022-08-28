 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
COLUMBUS SENIOR CENTER

COLUMBUS SENIOR CENTER MENU

Columbia County ADRC meal program deliveries will continue as usual. No congregate meals will be served, but normal congregate participants have options for continuing to receive lunch by contacting the ADRC at 888-742-9233.

Menus

Monday: Beef stroganoff, casserole, broccoli cuts, chocolate cloud torte, pineapple tidbits, sliced bread.

Tuesday: Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes, peas and carrots, peach slices, cookie, dinner roll.

Wednesday: Chicken cacciatore, baked potato, California blend vegetables, apple slices, frosted cake, sliced bread.

Thursday: Pork steak, mashed potatoes, three bean salad, birthday cake, cantaloupe slice, dinner roll.

Friday: Breaded fish fillet, German potato salad, peas and carrots, vanilla pudding, tropical fruit salad, sliced bread.

