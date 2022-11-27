 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
COLUMBUS SENIOR CENTER

COLUMBUS SENIOR CENTER MENU

  • 0

In-person congregate dining is now open Monday-Friday. To reserve a meal, call by 11 a.m. the business day prior, 920-763-2124. For information on home delivered meals, call the ADRC of Columbia County at 888-742-9233.

Menus

Monday: Glazed ham, calico bean casserole, broccoli cuts, ice cream cup, applesauce, sliced bread.

Tuesday: Beef stroganoff casserole, peas with pearl onions, honeydew melon, white brownie, dinner roll.

Wednesday: Chicken patty cacciatore, baked potato, Italian blend vegetable, tropical fruit salad, peanut butter cookie, sliced bread.

Thursday: Roast pork loin, mashed potatoes, spinach salad with raspberry vinaigrette, birthday cake, apple slices, dinner roll.

People are also reading…

Friday: Barbecue meatballs, red beans and rice, California blend vegetables, tapioca pudding, fruited gelatin, sliced bread.

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News