COLUMBUS SENIOR CENTER MENU

In-person congregate dining is now open Monday-Friday. To reserve a meal, call by 11 a.m. the business day prior, 920-763-2124. For information on home delivered meals, call the ADRC of Columbia County at 888-742-9233.
Menus
Monday: Glazed ham, calico bean casserole, broccoli cuts, ice cream cup, applesauce, sliced bread.
Tuesday: Beef stroganoff casserole, peas with pearl onions, honeydew melon, white brownie, dinner roll.
Wednesday: Chicken patty cacciatore, baked potato, Italian blend vegetable, tropical fruit salad, peanut butter cookie, sliced bread.
Thursday: Roast pork loin, mashed potatoes, spinach salad with raspberry vinaigrette, birthday cake, apple slices, dinner roll.
Friday: Barbecue meatballs, red beans and rice, California blend vegetables, tapioca pudding, fruited gelatin, sliced bread.