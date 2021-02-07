COLUMBUS SENIOR CENTER MENU

Columbia County ADRC meal program deliveries will continue as usual. No congregate meals will be served, but normal congregate participants have options for continuing to receive lunch by contacting the ADRC at 888-742-9233.
Menus
Monday: Chopped beef steak, red potatoes, stewed tomatoes, fruit, whole-wheat bread.
Tuesday: Roast turkey, mashed potatoes, carrots, fruit, dinner roll.
Wednesday: Parmesan chicken with penne pasta, green salad, fruit, breadstick.
Thursday: Ring bologna with sauer kraut, mashed potatoes, fruit, whole-wheat bread.
Friday: Chicken teriyaki and vegetables, brown rice, fruit, cake.