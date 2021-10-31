COLUMBUS SENIOR CENTER MENU

Columbia County ADRC meal program deliveries will continue as usual. No congregate meals will be served, but normal congregate participants have options for continuing to receive lunch by contacting the ADRC at 888-742-9233.
Menus
Monday: Chicken teriyaki, baked potato, oriental blend vegetables, cinnamon roll, pineapple tidbits, sliced bread.
Tuesday: Baked spaghetti, mixed Italian salad, cream sicle torte, pear slices, French bread.
Wednesday: Swedish meatballs, mashed potatoes, baby carrots, chocolate pudding, fruited gelatin, sliced bread.
Thursday: Chicken and biscuit, casserole, broccoli cuts, birthday cake, petite banana.
Friday: Bratwurst on a whole-wheat bun, baked beans, corn, cantaloupe slice, cookie.