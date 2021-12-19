 Skip to main content
COLUMBUS SENIOR CENTER MENU
COLUMBUS SENIOR CENTER

Columbia County ADRC meal program deliveries will continue as usual. No congregate meals will be served, but normal congregate participants have options for continuing to receive lunch by contacting the ADRC at 888-742-9233.

Menus

Monday: Pork jaegerschnitzel, mashed potatoes, pickled beet salad, apricot halves, sugar cookie, sliced bread.

Tuesday: Chicken tetrazzini casserole, spinach salad with raspberry vinaigrette, tapioca pudding, cantaloupe slice, dinner roll.

Wednesday: Pepper steak, calico bean casserole, Chinese ramen salad, cinnamon roll, apple slices, sliced bread.

Thursday: Roast turkey, mashed potatoes, glazed baby carrots, red velvet cake, petite banana, dinner roll.

Friday: Closed for Christmas Eve.

Saturday: Closed for Christmas holiday.

