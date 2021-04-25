COLUMBUS SENIOR CENTER MENU

Columbia County ADRC meal program deliveries will continue as usual. No congregate meals will be served, but normal congregate participants have options for continuing to receive lunch by contacting the ADRC at 888-742-9233.
Menus
Monday: Escalloped potatoes and ham casserole, broccoli cuts, fudge brownie, fruited gelatin, sliced bread.
Tuesday: Baked chicken, garlic mashed potatoes, spinach salad with honey mustard dressing, sugar cookie, applesauce, dinner roll.
Wednesday: Smoked sausage, baked beans, health slaw, Butterfinger torte, pear slices, sliced bread.
Thursday: Chopped steak in burgundy/mushroom sauce, mashed potatoes, Swiss spinach, cinnamon roll, fruit cocktail, dinner roll.
Friday: Orange chicken, baked potato, peas and carrots, sugar cookie, petite banana, sliced bread.