COLUMBUS SENIOR CENTER MENU

Columbia County ADRC meal program deliveries will continue as usual. No congregate meals will be served, but normal congregate participants have options for continuing to receive lunch by contacting the ADRC at 888-742-9233.
Menus
Monday: Roast pork lion, seasoned potatoes, carrots, fruit, whole-wheat bread.
Tuesday: Swedish meatballs, buttered noodles, broccoli, fresh fruit.
Wednesday: Baked chicken, hot German potato salad, mixed vegetables, whole-wheat bread.
Thursday: Roast turkey, mashed potatoes, green beans, fruit, whole-wheat bread.
Friday: Macaroni and cheese, baked beans, fresh fruit, dessert.