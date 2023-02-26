In-person congregate dining is now open Monday-Friday. To reserve a meal, call by 11 a.m. the business day prior, 920-763-2124. For information on home delivered meals, call the ADRC of Columbia County at 888-742-9233.
Menus
Monday
Glazed ham, sweet potato bake, tossed salad, peach slices, fudge brownie, sliced bread.
Tuesday
Meatloaf, baked potato, peas and carrots, raspberry sherbet, apple slices, dinner roll.
Wednesday
Smoked sausage, red beans and rice, California blend vegetables, pineapple tidbits, cookie, sliced bread.
Thursday
Country fried steak, mashed potatoes, green beans, pear slices, birthday cake, dinner roll.
Friday
Macaroni & cheese, broccoli cuts, white bean salad, petite banana, vanilla pudding, sliced bread.