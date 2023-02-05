In-person congregate dining is now open Monday-Friday. To reserve a meal, call by 11 a.m. the business day prior, 920-763-2124. For information on home delivered meals, call the ADRC of Columbia County at 888-742-9233.
Menus
Monday
Pork jaegerschnitzel, mashed potatoes, red cabbage, apricot halves, cinnamon roll, sliced bread.
Tuesday
Beef stew, Brussels sprouts, cantaloupe slice, vanilla pudding, cheddar biscuit.
Wednesday
Cranberry/kraut meatballs, brown rice, California blend vegetables, chocolate/raspberry torte, apple slices, sliced bread.
Thursday
People are also reading…
Chicken patty, mashed potatoes, carrots, pineapple tidbits, peanut butter cookie, dinner roll.
Friday
Hamburger with bun, German potato salad, health slaw, petite banana, fudge brownie.