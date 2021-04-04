COLUMBUS SENIOR CENTER MENU

Columbia County ADRC meal program deliveries will continue as usual. No congregate meals will be served, but normal congregate participants have options for continuing to receive lunch by contacting the ADRC at 888-742-9233.
Menus
Monday: Glazed ham, baked potato, spinach salad with raspberry vinaigrette, coconut cream pie, pineapple tidbits, slide bread.
Tuesday: Lasagna casserole, Italian blend vegetables, raspberry sherbet, fruit gelatin, French bread.
Wednesday: Swedish meatballs, mashed potatoes, baby carrots, cinnamon roll, peach slices, sliced bread.
Thursday: Teriyaki chicken, baby red potatoes, three bean salad, sugar cookie, petite banana, dinner roll.
Friday: Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes, mixed vegetables, chocolate pudding, pear slices, sliced bread.