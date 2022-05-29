 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
COLUMBUS SENIOR CENTER

COLUMBUS SENIOR CENTER MENU

Columbia County ADRC meal program deliveries will continue as usual. No congregate meals will be served, but normal congregate participants have options for continuing to receive lunch by contacting the ADRC at 888-742-9233.

Monday: Closed to observe, Memorial Day.

Tuesday: Swiss steak, mashed potatoes, carrots, apple slices, vanilla pudding, dinner roll.

Wednesday: Baked chicken, twice baked style potato, copper penny salad, peach slices, cookie, sliced bread.

Thursday: Chili casserole, spinach salad with raspberry vinaigrette, birthday cake, petite banana, cornbread.

Friday: Pepper steak, baby red potatoes, three bean salad, chocolate pudding, fruited gelatin, sliced bread.

