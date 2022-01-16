COLUMBUS SENIOR CENTER MENU

Columbia County ADRC meal program deliveries will continue as usual. No congregate meals will be served, but normal congregate participants have options for continuing to receive lunch by contacting the ADRC at 888-742-9233.
Menus
Monday: Pepper steak, baked potato, peas and carrots, cinnamon roll, pear slices, sliced bread.
Tuesday: Lasagna casserole, mixed Italian salad, Alexander torte, apple slices, French bread.
Wednesday: Baked chicken, twice-baked style potato, pickled beet salad, peanut butter cookies, tropical fruit salad, sliced bread.
Thursday: Barbecue meatballs, calico bean casserole, cole slaw, fudge brownie, petite banana, dinner roll.
Friday: Chicken Marsala, baby red potatoes, California blend vegetables, spice cake, pineapple tidbits, sliced bread.