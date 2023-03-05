In-person congregate dining is now open Monday-Friday. To reserve a meal, call by 11 a.m. the business day prior, 920-763-2124. For information on home delivered meals, call the ADRC of Columbia County at 888-742-9233.
Menus
Monday
Swedish meatballs, mashed potatoes, mixed vegetables, tropical fruit salad, peanut butter cookie, sliced bread.
Tuesday
Chili casserole, tossed salad, apple slices, orange sherbet, cornbread.
Wednesday
Baked chicken, twice baked style potato, copper penny salad, peach slices, cinnamon roll, sliced bread.
Thursday
People are also reading…
Beef frank on bun, baked beans, corn, cantaloupe slice, white brownie.
Friday
Tuna casserole, California blend vegetables, fruited gelatin, raspberry sherbet, sliced bread.