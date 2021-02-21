COLUMBUS SENIOR CENTER MENU

Columbia County ADRC meal program deliveries will continue as usual. No congregate meals will be served, but normal congregate participants have options for continuing to receive lunch by contacting the ADRC at 888-742-9233.
Menus
Monday: American goulash, California blend, fruit, whole-wheat bread.
Tuesday: Chicken, broccoli and rice casserole, green salad, fruit, dinner roll.
Wednesday: Pulled pork on whole-wheat bun, baked beans, coleslaw, fruit.
Thursday: Lasagna casserole, green beans, fruit, breadstick, cookie.
Friday: Sliced turkey and cheese on a bun, vegetable soup, crackers, fruit.