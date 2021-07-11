COLUMBUS SENIOR CENTER MENU

Columbia County ADRC meal program deliveries will continue as usual. No congregate meals will be served, but normal congregate participants have options for continuing to receive lunch by contacting the ADRC at 888-742-9233.
Menus
Monday: Roast beef, mashed potatoes, carrots, chocolate chip cookie, honeydew melon, sliced bread.
Tuesday: Chili casserole, broccoli cuts, watermelon slice, butterscotch pudding, cornbread.
Wednesday: Baked chicken, garlic mashed potato, copper penny salad, red velvet cake, pineapple tidbits, sliced bread.
Thursday: Liver and onions, baked potato, green beans, sugar cookie, fruited gelatin, dinner roll.
Friday: Chicken breast, mashed potatoes, mixed vegetables, raspberry sherbet, pear slices, sliced bread.