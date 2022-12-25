 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
COLUMBUS SENIOR CENTER

COLUMBUS SENIOR CENTER MENU

In-person congregate dining is now open Monday-Friday. To reserve a meal, call by 11 a.m. the business day prior, 920-763-2124. For information on home delivered meals, call the ADRC of Columbia County at 888-742-9233.

Monday: Closed, Christmas Day.

Tuesday: Hawaiian meatballs, baby red potatoes, carrots, sundae cup, fruited gelatin, dinner roll.

Wednesday: Baked chicken, garlic mashed potatoes, three bean salad, honeydew melon, oatmeal raisin, cookie, sliced bread.

Thursday: Barbecue pork cutlet, calico bean casserole, cole slaw, vanilla pudding, applesauce, dinner roll.

Friday: Salmon loaf, baked potato, peas and carrots, pumpkin cake, peach slices, sliced bread.

